200 Fishermen Rescued from Minnesota Lake After Large Chunk of Ice Breaks From Shoreline

First responders constructed a temporary bridge to safely bring the fishermen back to shore

By
Published on November 29, 2022 11:00 AM
fishermen rescued in minnesota
Photo: Beltrami County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A large group of fishermen set sail Monday morning in Northern Minnesota — but it wasn't on purpose.

Around 11:30 am on Monday, a 911 call was received reporting that an estimated 100 people had been fishing on Upper Red Lake when a chunk of ice they were standing on broke off from the main shoreline, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton at the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. The group became stranded as the block of ice floated away from the shore.

When first responders arrived at the scene, there was an estimated 30 yards of water between the shore and the chunk of ice. Using "visual and drone operations," they were able to assess the situation and locate the safest point of rescue.

A "temporary bridge" was then used to evacuate the stranded group, and within just three hours, over 200 fishermen had been successfully rescued from the ice. Airboats, water rescue boats and ATVs were also used in the endeavor, Walton wrote.

fishermen rescued in minnesota
Beltrami County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The breakage was nothing new to the fishermen, according to local Adam Studniski, who owns a resort near the incident. "Breakers and cracks are just part of our every day," he told the StarTribune. "This one just got a little wider but it was a super chill, calm situation. There was no panic. Nobody got hurt."

In fact, many of those stranded weren't even focused on a rescue. "Everyone just wanted to stay fishing," Studniski added.

fishermen rescued in minnesota
Beltrami County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The StarTribune also reported that this is not the first time people have been stranded on ice that's broken off from the shore in the area. In December 2021, a father and son were rescued after finding themselves on a drifting chunk of ice. In November 2019, 11 people were stranded on other separated pieces of ice.

The lake in question is also known to be one of the first to open for ice fishing each season, local outfitter Shane Youngbauer told the StarTribune. It's a popular fishing destination this time of year — but that doesn't mean it's without its risks.

In response to the incident, Walton wrote a reminder for those thinking of venturing onto the ice that it can be "very unpredictable" during this time of the year.

"Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice," he wrote.

