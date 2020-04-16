20-Year-Old Dies Protecting Twin Sister After Tornado Rips Through Their Georgia Home: Report

Image zoom Go Fund Me

A 20-year-old woman reportedly died protecting her twin sister from a tornado that ripped through their home in Georgia on Sunday night.

Deanna Zambrano and her twin sister Breanna, who has autism, were the only ones in their Chatsworth mobile home when the storm hit, ABC/Fox affiliate WTVC reported.

Mom Tracy Zambrano told the outlet that first responders arrived on the scene to find Deanna had wrapped herself around her sister in order to protect her.

“When they found her, they had to pry Breanna from her arms to try and get her in the ambulance,” said Tracy, who was at work when disaster struck.

“She said she would give her life for her sister, and she did,” Tracy added.

Though Breanna survived the storm, she was seriously injured, and was hospitalized in Chattanooga, Tennessee with eight broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a collapsed lung and head trauma, WTVC reported.

To add to the family’s heartbreak, they have been unable to visit Breanna in the hospital due to visiting restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus.

“I just have to stay strong for Breanna because I want her to be able to come home,” Tracy told WTVC.

A GoFundMe page to help the Zambrano family has so far raised more than $1,500.

“They lost everything and definitely need a helping hand to get back onto their feet,” the page said.

Deanna was one of at least five people killed in Chatsworth during the storm, with much of the damage hitting two different mobile home parks, Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told WAGA.

At least seven people were reported killed overall, and at least 50 were injured.