20-Year-Old Aspiring Teacher Dies in 'Tragic' Accident at Tennessee Wagon Event: 'Such a Bright Star'

Breanna Chadwick died on Friday after she was struck by a gate during the event at Murray County Saddle Club

A Georgia woman known for her "beautiful smile" and "sass" was fatally injured during a wagon event in Tennessee last week, the Dalton Daily Citizen reported.

During the event, 20-year-old Breanna Chadwick was struck by a gate after a horse ran into it, the Murray County Fire Department told the outlet.

The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga, her sister, Kirstin Chadwick, said in a post on social media following the accident.

"Lord Please Pray for my sister Breanna Chadwick," she wrote. "She has been in a horrible accident. We need all the prayers we can get for her. They [are] airlifting her to Erlanger Hospital and the Drs said to prepare for the worse!"

Chadwick succumbed to her injuries on Friday, according to her obituary.

"She always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass," the obituary said. "You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster's getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends."

"She grew up playing softball, basketball, and lacrosse and was attending Reinhardt University to be a 3rd grade teacher," it continued. "She loved all kids and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue for many years."

The Murray County Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's inquiry on Wednesday. Murray County Saddle Club, where the accident occurred, also did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a post on Facebook, the club said it held a candlelight vigil for Chadwick after the accident.

"After a lot of tears and heavy considerations we have spoken with a member of the Chadwick family," the post read. "At [their] request the shows will go on and parade. We will have a candlelight vigil in honor of Breanna Chadwick. We will also be offering ribbons for anyone who wants to wear one during the parade and remaining shows of the week."

"Let's all bow [our] heads and remember this young lady and the family in the coming days ahead," it continued.

A GoFundMe campaign was created on behalf of her family to raise funds to create a scholarship in Chadwick's name and help with memorial costs.

"As many of you know Breanna Chadwick passed away in a TRAGIC accident last night," the campaign's organizer wrote. "They're going through enough as is and I would just like to help any way possible."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $22,000 toward its $25,000 goal.