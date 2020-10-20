Timesha Beauchamp died after she was previously declared dead by mistake

20-Year-Old Woman with Cerebral Palsy Who Was Found Alive in Funeral Home Dies in Hospital

A young woman who was mistakenly declared dead in August has died at a hospital in Michigan.

Timesha Beauchamp, 20, died at Detroit's Children's Hospital on Sunday, the Associated Press reported Monday.

"This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead, but this time she isn’t coming back," the family said in a statement, per the AP.

Beauchamp, who has cerebral palsy, was first declared dead on August 23 after her family called 911 for help because she was having breathing problems. Beauchamp was declared dead by an emergency room doctor over the phone who had been provided information by first responders on the scene, PEOPLE previously reported.

She was later taken to the James H. Cole Home for Funerals, where a staffer who was about to embalm her body noticed her eyes open and chest moving, indicating that she was still breathing.

Image zoom Timesha Beauchamp Fieger Law

Beauchamp's godmother, a registered nurse, had tried to tell first responders that she had seen her breathing and believed Beauchamp had a pulse, the family's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, previously said at a press conference.

The family has since filed a lawsuit against the four first responders on the scene and the city of Southfield, according to the AP.

Fieger claimed that Beauchamp suffered brain damage when authorities, who allegedly did not provide her with "much needed oxygen," declared her dead.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Southfield Fire Department said responding authorities "followed all appropriate city, county and state protocols and procedures in this case."