20-Year-Old Robinhood App User Dies by Suicide After Seeing Large Negative Balance: Reports

A 20-year-old college student reportedly died by suicide after his account on a popular investing app allegedly showed him having a negative balance of more than $700,000 — a number a relative says may have misstated the number he actually owed.

Alexander Kearns, 20, died on June 12 while staying at his parent’s home in Naperville, Illinois, according to Forbes and Kearns' obituary. He was a sophomore studying management at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, according to CNBC.

Kearns — who had recently expressed a keen interest in markets and the economy — was a user of the app Robinhood, which allows users to invest in stocks and offers commission-free trading, Bill Brewster, a cousin by marriage and analyst at Sullimar Capital, tells PEOPLE.

The student had reportedly started experimenting more and more with the app amid the coronavirus pandemic, but last week was thrown for a loop after his account showed that he had $16,000, but also a negative $730,165 cash balance, Brewster says.

In an alleged suicide note Brewster shared to Twitter, Kearns appeared exasperated by the situation, and angry with the Robinhood app for allowing someone who had “no clue” what he was doing to be assigned that much.

“How was a 20 year old with no income able to get assigned almost a million dollar’s worth of leverage?” Kearns allegedly wrote. “The puts I bought/sold should have canceled out, too, but I also have no clue what I was doing now in hindsight. There was no intention to be assigned this much and take this much risk, and I only thought that I was risking the money that I actually owned. If you check the app, the margin investing option isn’t even ‘turned on’ for me. A painful lesson. F— Robinhood.”

Brewster says that while he has never used the Robinhood app, he received many responses to the suicide note on Twitter from users who suggested the problem may lie in confusion over the app's user interface — and that, upon connecting the dots based on the anecdotes he received, he believes the large balance may have actually represented “his temporary balance until the stocks underlying his assigned options actually settled into his account.”

"What happens apparently in the app is there is a day when the cash balance shows negative in your account even though you still have value to the assets that you own," he says. "It doesn't make any sense to me. I would think that a tech company that is focused on financial transactions would have the sense to understand that they should display the number to people in a way they can decipher."

“When he saw that $730,000 number as a negative, he thought that he had blown up his entire future,” Brewster added to Forbes.

A spokesperson for Robinhood, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, told CNBC in a statement that the company is “deeply saddened to hear this terrible news and we reached out to share our condolences with the family.” The spokesperson confirmed that Kearns did have an account, but declined to provide further detail, CNBC reported.

As the outlet explained, Robinhood tells its users through email and notifications that “a corresponding trade to cover a purchase is often not executed until the following day.” When that happens, cash and buying power comes up as negative temporarily, though the negative display isn’t a balance of debt, and “the overall portfolio value would reflect the value of the account.”

"The fact of the matter is this kid died over nothing," Brewster tells PEOPLE. "Nothing. He didn't owe a penny... This is finance, this is people's lives."

The platform – which has more than 10 million users and is popular among younger, first-time investors – told CNBC it is reviewing its options offering “to determine if any changes may be appropriate.”

For now, Brewster says he hopes that Kearns' death will inspire changes within the app and its design.

"I would argue that if you are playing with people's finances, and it is true that you are driving people to use options — which would make sense because their business model makes more money when people trade options and use margin debt, both of which are super risky instruments — you have got a duty to make sure that people do not sign on and see a number like [$730,165]," says Brewster. "Because you know right now most of those people unsophisticated."

According to his obituary, Kearns is survived by his parents, Daniel and Dorothy, and a sister named Sydney, whom Brewster tweeted are requesting their privacy at this time. His family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.