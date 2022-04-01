Three members of Milligan University’s men’s track and field team were struck by a car on Thursday evening while running in Williamsburg, Virginia

20-Year-Old College Athlete Killed, 2 Teammates Injured After Being Hit by Car While Out on Run

Tragedy struck the Milligan University community on Thursday, when three student athletes were struck by a car while out for a run. One of those students, sophomore Eli Cramer, suffered fatal injuries, while two others were hospitalized.

The incident took place just after 6 p.m. in Williamsburg, Virginia, where the Tennessee school's men's track and field team was "scheduled to compete this weekend in the 56th Annual Colonial Relays at William & Mary," the school said in a statement.

Citing the Virginia State Police, the school said that three students — Cramer, as well as seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy — were "struck by a vehicle" while running on Williamsburg Pottery Road.

"The driver fled the scene of the crash and was located shortly afterwards when he crashed into a median," the school wrote in their statement, noting the driver was then "taken into custody."

The Virginia State Police, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, identified the driver as 26-year-old Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, according to NBC affiliate WCYB. Mancia, who remains in custody, was charged with numerous counts, including DUI-involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. It is not immediately clear if Mancia has obtained an attorney.

Cramer, a 20-year-old student and business administration major, "suffered fatal injuries and died last night," Lee Harrison, vice-president of marketing and enrollment at Milligan, said in a press conference on Friday.

Mortimer, 23, "sustained life-threatening injuries" and underwent a second surgery on Friday, the official shared. At the time of the news conference, he was in stable condition and the school has hopes he will be able to "make a full recovery."

Baldy, 21, who suffered a leg and foot injury, was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday.

In a message to the school community, student government president Chase McGlamery remembered Cramer as "one of the best."

"Like many of you, I shared classes and countless laughs with him. He was the type of person that always brightened your day. Cramer was a man who knew when to put his head down and work or when to steal the room with a sarcastic comment," McGlamery wrote. "Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were."

"Please continue to pray for Cramer's family as they begin to make sense of yesterday's tragedy. Pray for our entire cross country/track & field team, their coaches and our entire community," the student continued. "I also ask that you continue to lift seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy up in prayer as they and their families begin to recover."

Mortimer, who recently graduated from the University of Kentucky and is now pursuing an MBA degree in Milligan, has been undergoing treatment at a local hospital, per the school.

He suffered multiple injuries, including to his shoulders and hips, the school said during Friday's press conference. School officials also said at that time that he was undergoing surgery for a possible bone chip.

Prior to that surgery, Mortimer shared a video update from the hospital, which was post on the school's Facebook page.

"Thank all of you all for praying for me, for the Milligan team and for the university and institution," Mortimer said from the hospital. "Moments like this make you realize what is and is not important in your life."

Milligan University is a private Christian school located near Johnson City, Tenn. with about 1,300 students.