After inclement weather left 21 people stranded in tram cars at the Sandia Peak Tramway, officials said they rescued nearly everyone and are working to free one last passenger on Saturday

20 Rescued, 1 Remains Trapped After New Mexico Tram Cars Freeze Overnight on New Year's Day

20 people have been rescued from tram cars on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after being stranded overnight, officials shared.

The passengers had been trapped in the trams since 2 a.m. local time Saturday due to inclement weather, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said, per ABC. After being stranded for hours, 20 people were rescued Saturday afternoon, the Bernalillo County Fire Department shared on Twitter.

The fire department worked with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the New Mexico State Police and New Mexico Search and Rescue on a "coordinated effort" to free the passengers from the first of two cable cars, the fire department tweeted.

One passenger — a reported employee — remains in the other tram after the initial rescue. The fire department confirmed they are currently "working on a rescue plan" to free them.

"We are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2," the fire department wrote. "Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan."

Sandia Peak Tramway General Manager Michael Donavan told KRQE that both employees from the tram and those who work at the Ten 3 restaurant — which is located at the top of Sandia Peak — were stranded in the cars.

Prior to their rescue, the people in the trams were in "good condition," local outlet KOAT reported. Donavan told the outlet that the passengers had both water and blankets on the tram cars.

Officials confirmed to KOB4 that the tramway halted due to ice accumulation, with Sandia Peak HR Manager Brian Coon explaining that the "unusually fast" accumulation of ice on a cable created dangerous conditions.

Sandia Peak Credit: Roberto E. Rosales /The Albuquerque Journal via AP

The Sandia Peak Tramway was shut down Saturday because of weather conditions, KRQUE reports.