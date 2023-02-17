At Least 20 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Alarm Staten Island House Fire

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 17, 2023 11:02 PM
https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1626720687246155776/photo/1 Conversation FDNY @FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens provide an update on this afternoon’s 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. Read more: http://bit.ly/3Ki3I5L
Photo: New York City Fire Department

At least 20 New York firefighters have been injured after responding to a house fire on Friday.

Three of them are in serious but stable condition, New York Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. At least 17 others suffered minor injuries.

FDNY said the call for help arrived at 1:30 p.m. at a home at 88 Shotwell Avenue. Units arrived in four minutes and found heavy smoke and fire.

New York Fire Chief of Department John Hodgens said the fire started in between two buildings in the rear and then quickly spread to both structures.

Two firefighters became trapped when heavy winds caused the building's windows to fail, allowing the wind to blow the fire intensely into the building.

https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1626720687246155776/photo/1 Conversation FDNY @FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens provide an update on this afternoon’s 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. Read more: http://bit.ly/3Ki3I5L
New York City Fire Department

One of the firefighters was able to make their way to a second-floor balcony where they jumped to the driveway. The other firefighter sent out a mayday signal.

Squad Company 8 arrived and quickly rescued the trapped firefighter, Hodgens said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Hodgens, the nozzle man of one of the responding engines was hit in the head by falling debris which knocked his facepiece off, allowing him to inhale smoke.

All three of the seriously injured firefighters are expected to survive, according to NBC New York. Doctors told the outlet they were alert and "cracking jokes."

One man inside the home escaped with no injury, NBC New York reported.

"I cannot emphasize enough that this was a very close call for the FDNY," Commissioner Kavanagh added of the near-fatal fire. "We could have lost three members today."

Related Articles
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in House Fire, Grandmother in Critical Condition
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in Calif. Apartment Fire, Grandmother Suffered 'Significant Burns'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
22 hurt when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant
Vehicle Sought in Car Crash into Manhattan Restaurant That Injured More Than 20
4 Children Killed, 2 More Injured in Iowa House Fire
4 Children Dead, 2 Others Injured in Iowa House Fire: 'Words Can't Describe How Bad It Is'
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
Woman Allegedly Sets Brooklyn Apartment on Fire After Argument with Mom, 8 Injured
Woman Allegedly Sets Brooklyn Apartment on Fire After Argument with Her Mother, 8 Injured
Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire
Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire: 'Glad We Got Them Out in Time'
3 Dead in Home Explosion
At Least 3 People Dead, 39 Homes Damaged After Explosion in Indiana Town
30 Best Early Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 78 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Brooklyn subway shooting
16 Injured, 10 with Gunshot Wounds, in Shooting on N.Y.C. Subway — as Suspect Remains at Large
Brooklyn subway shooting
Eyewitnesses Describe Horror of Brooklyn Subway Shooting, as Suspect Remains at Large
mom and baby in houese fire
'Most Amazing Mother,' 31, Dies in Long Island House Fire That Severely Burned Her Fiancé and Son
Frank James
NYPD Identifies Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Brooklyn subway shooting
Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody: 'We Got Him'
Queens apartment fire
Apartment Fire in NYC Injures 21 People, Displaces 90 Families: 'Everybody Was Panicking'