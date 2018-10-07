20 Killed in 'Horrific' Limousine Crash Involving Wedding Party in Upstate New York: Reports

Twenty people were killed as a result of a limousine crash that occurred in Schoharie, New York, on Saturday, PEOPLE can confirm.

The deadly crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the New York State Police. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A.

During the incident, which occurred in front of local store Apple Barrel County Store and Cafe, the limousine fell into a ravine, according to the Daily Gazette.

Local reports claimed a wedding party was inside the limousine at the time of the crash, according to the New York Times.

While the New York State Police tells PEOPLE that they will not be releasing any information about the victims until all of the families have been notified, NewsChannel 13 reported that several pedestrians were hit during the crash while trying to seek shelter in the Apple Barrel County Store and Cafe.

The New York State Police have scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m on Sunday.

#HappeningNow On the scene of a terrible accident just off of route 30A in Schoharie. Looks like one car is crashed in ditch. Emergency crews are very active. pic.twitter.com/ydX6cdOKBE — Mercedes Williams (@MercedesTVnews) October 6, 2018

While portions of the two roads were closed following the crash, they were reopened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, after the scene of the crash had been cleared, the New York State Police told News 10.

“This is a two-vehicle, multi-fatality investigation,” State Police Capt. Richard O’Brien told NewsChannel 13. “It’s very preliminary. In its infancy stages. We have several units investigating.”

The National Transportation Safety Board also announced that they were launching their “go-team” to assist in the investigation.

NTSB launching go-team today to limo crash near Albany, NY. More details to come. Check @ntsb_newsroom for additional updates. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 7, 2018

In an emotional Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel County Store and Cafe addressed the “horrific accident.”

“As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today. First, we want to thank all of the emergency services that responded. We are so thankful for all of you,” the store wrote, adding that they “will be open for business” on Sunday.

Encouraging patrons to come by on Sunday, the store wrote, “we hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us.”

“We also hope you will share your change. We will be collecting donations for our local volunteer emergency services. They are the heroes of our small community,” the store added. “Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today. You will always be part of our family.”