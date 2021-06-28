Officials believe the boat came from an area outside of the Caribbean region and was not headed for the Turks and Caicos Islands

20 Bodies Found on a Boat Floating Off the Coast of Turks and Caicos Island: 'A Tragic Situation'

Authorities in Turks and Caicos are investigating after 20 bodies were found on a boat floating off the coast of the island.

The Royal Turk and Caicos Islands Police Force confirmed the gruesome discovery in a press release Friday, calling the incident "a human tragedy and a very distressing scene."

"Whatever the circumstances, this is a tragic situation where many people have lost their lives," Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said in a statement.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Force go out to those families who have lost a loved one," Botting added. "We will do all we can to identify them and contact their families."

Officials said the 20 "unexplained" human remains were found in the Turks and Caicos Islands waters on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, a group of fishermen initially spotted the vessel and alerted the marine police.

The boat was later towed to shore, where authorities discovered nearly two dozen bodies were on board, the outlet reported.

Police said they are currently working to identify the victims, as well as their cause of the death and the circumstances leading to the incident.

Authorities do not believe foul play was a factor and are considering other causes, the press release stated.

"It is believed that the boat originates from outside of the Caribbean Region and that neither the Turks and Caicos Islands nor the Region was their intended destination," Botting noted in his statement. "My investigators are working to establish their identities and how they met their death. This work will take some time to complete."

According to the AP, Turks and Caicos is a popular spot for Haitians to settle. The tropical destination has also been used by human traffickers as a transshipment point, the outlet reported.

While officials continue to seek answers, Botting commended his team for their efforts thus far.

"In dealing with this situation, I want to pay tribute to my policing team on Grand Turk and those from Health and other TCIG agencies who assisted in the recovery of the bodies," Botting said. "This incident was a human tragedy and a very distressing scene."