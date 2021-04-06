2-Year-Old Penn. Boy Drowns After Falling in Storm Drain Tunnel

Kamdyn Torres would have celebrated his 3rd birthday on Friday

A 2-year-old boy who police said wandered from his Pennsylvania home died after he fell into a storm water tunnel and drowned.

Officers with the Northern York County Regional Police Department said they responded to a residence in North York Borough around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a missing boy who'd last been seen in the home's backyard about 15 minutes earlier, the department said in a news release.

A statement released on Monday by the York County Coroner's Office said the boy, identified as Kamdyn Torres, had "wandered" from his home.

"His family quickly noticed and reported him missing," the statement said. "Upon multiple entities searching, the child was found in water in a storm water tunnel that runs along East 10th Avenue."

Police said Kamdyn was found by a volunteer around 8:15 p.m., and was more than 300 feet from the tunnel's entrance.

The volunteer and two officers started CPR and took the unresponsive child to awaiting EMS crews, where he was transported to a local hospital, the release said.

Kamdyn, who would have celebrated his 3rd birthday on Friday, was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 9:11 p.m., the coroner's office said.

Coroner Pamela Gay said that the child's cause and manner of death are both pending additional investigation.