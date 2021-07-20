The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, died at the scene after her car caught on fire

2-Year-Old Killed, 4 Family Members Critically Injured After Their Car Is Hit By Wrong-Way Driver in Houston

A 2-year-old boy died on Sunday after his family's vehicle, carrying four other people, was struck by a wrong-way driver in Houston.

The toddler's four family members were critically injured and the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston Police Department said.

"Initial indications are a wrong way driver going inbound on US59 struck a vehicle going outbound. Out bound vehicle was occupied by two adults and three children," police said in a statement shared on Twitter Sunday.

The department tweeted, "Adult female in the wrong way vehicle deceased at the scene. 2 year old in the other car deceased at the hospital, other four occupants in critical condition."

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway near the North Loop 610, ABC 13 confirmed with police.

A police officer on the other side of the freeway had spotted a woman, 31, driving in the wrong direction, KPRC reported, but by the time they caught up to her she had hit the family's vehicle and her car was engulfed in flames.

KPRC later reported updates on the other family members in the car: a 9-year-old passenger was still critically injured as of Monday, but a 4-year-old child and the father's status had been updated to stable. The current condition of the mother is unknown.

"Very tragic, very dangerous scene. We don't know how long the person was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway," Houston PD Lt. Larry Crowson told KPRC, adding that the investigation is ongoing.