'Remarkable' 2-Year-Old with IQ of 146 Is the Youngest Member of American Mensa

Kashe Quest is a toddler with a bright future ahead of her.

The 2-year-old from Los Angeles is now the youngest member of American Mensa, a group of highly intelligent people who have scored in the top 2 percent of the general population on a standardized intelligence test.

"Kashe is certainly a remarkable addition to American Mensa," Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We are proud to have her and to be able to help her and her parents with the unique challenges that gifted youth encounter."

While most toddlers should be able to recite some numbers by the time they're 2, Kashe's mother, Sukhjit Athwal, told KTTV her daughter is able to count to 100. Kashe also knows more than 50 signs in sign language — an impressive feat.

"We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning," Athwal told the outlet. "At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors and shapes."

Adding to her many milestones, Kashe is learning Spanish and can point out all 50 U.S. states by their shape and location.

Her IQ is 146, according to Athwal, which is far above the average American IQ of about 98.

But, as Athwal noted, Kashe is still a typical child in many ways.

"At the end of the day, she's in that toddler stage," Athwal told KTTV. "She very much is still a normal 2-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more."

"I think one of the biggest things with me and [my] daughter [is] making sure she has a childhood and we don't force anything on her," she added. "We're kind of going at her pace and we want to just make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be."