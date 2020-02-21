2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling 15 Feet Into Septic Tank in ‘Horrible, Tragic’ Accident

Image zoom Facebook

A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday at an RV park in Texas after she fell nearly 15 feet into a septic tank and was unable to be rescued for over an hour.

Charleigh Nicole Nelson was walking on the lid of the tank at Paradise Lagoons RV Resort in Rockport when she fell in, NBC affiliate KRIS-TV reported.

The Nelson family, with the help of other park civilians, attempted to rescue the little girl with rope, shovels and backhoes, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Rockport Police Department, Allegiance EMS, Rockport & Fulton Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Aransas Pass Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m., according to a Rockport Volunteer Fire Department press release.

After about an hour, a member of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department’s rope rescue team was lowered into the tank through a 2-foot-wide hole and was able to rescue Nelson’s body.

“Unfortunately the child had been under water for a significant period of time, and when she was removed from the septic tank she had passed away,” the release said.

The tank was filled with 2 to 3 feet of water, and Nelson was stuck inside for over an hour, according to ABC affiliate KSAT.

“We’re dealing with a very, very horrible, tragic accident,” Rockport Police Department Cmdr. Larry Sinclair told KRIS.

A spokesperson for the Rockport Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family of this child, her neighbors who witnessed the event, and all of the 1st responders who assisted in the recovery,” the fire department wrote, urging parents to “keep an extra eye on children especially near bodies of water.”

Brittney Nelson, Charleigh’s mother, wrote on Facebook that the family is in “disbelief” following the incident.

“We are clinging to each other tonight…Please, please keep praying,” she wrote. “Pray for our family members that are traveling to us as well. I love each and every person who has messaged us. We are definitely going to need yall.”