2-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Car While Running in Ga. Parking Lot: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of 2 year old Rae'Lynn Michelle Milton," officials wrote in a statement

Published on May 15, 2023 02:35 PM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

A 2-year-old girl died on Sunday after she ran into the path of an oncoming car on Tybee Island, Ga., authorities said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety identified the toddler as Rae'Lynn Michelle Milton of Waycross, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Milton and her family were at 15th Street and the Strand Avenue Parking lot at approximately 5:45 p.m. when the accident occurred, Georgia DPS said.

"The pedestrian and her family were standing in the parking lot, alongside the parked vehicles," authorities said in the statement. "Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound through the parking lot, approaching the pedestrian and her family. As Vehicle 1 approached, the pedestrian ran into the roadway in front of Vehicle 1 and was struck."

The child was transported to Memorial Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m., Georgia DPS said.

Authorities shut down the area — which is near the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion — to investigate the accident, according to local station WSAV-TV.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The child's death sparked an outpouring of support from first responders, with Tybee Island Fire Rescue writing on Facebook that it would pray for those involved.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of 2 year old Rae'Lynn Michelle Milton," the fire department wrote. "We pray for that precious baby, we pray for the family, and we pray for the responders to be able to heal and cope."

In a separate statement, the Tybee Island Police Department wrote on Facebook that their "hearts are broken over the loss."

"The thoughts of the men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department will remain with Rae'Lynn's family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy," the police department wrote.

