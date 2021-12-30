A California toddler lost his father, his last surviving parent, in a car accident that took place the day after Christmas

2-Year-Old Boy Survives Car Crash That Killed His Father: 'Baby Drew Is Now an Orphan'

A 2-year-old boy has lost both of his parents in just over a year after his father died in a car accident during Christmas weekend.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Bettini told The Fresno Bee that the boy's father, Andrew Trujillo, was killed on Sunday when driving in an area near California's Yosemite National Park. Trujillo, 27, suffered fatal injuries after his car veered off the road and struck a tree.

Family members told ABC affiliate KFSN that they believe snow and ice on the road played a role in the crash.

Trujillo's girlfriend and three children — including his 2-year-old son, Drew — were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident and survived, according to The Fresno Bee.

Police told the newspaper that the three children were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. According to relatives, Trujillo's girlfriend and her children remained hospitalized as of Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Baby Drew is now an orphan," Charles Stone, Trujillo's uncle, told The Fresno Bee in an interview.

"We don't even know what the future holds for him," he added. "We're all concerned about him because he's got so much tragedy."

The accident took place 15 months after another tragic loss for the family, when Drew's mother, died by suicide in September 2020, while expecting another child, who did not survive, according to the newspaper. At the time, she was battling postpartum depression among other factors, family members said.

Family members have organized a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Drew, which has raised nearly $80,000 from more than a thousand donors as of Thursday afternoon.

"Baby Drew is a happy little two-year-old whose world has been torn apart," a message on the fundraising page reads. "Alone in the world, baby Drew needs help. His father needs to be buried. He needs help to continue on without his parents. His basic needs and hope for the future."

Drew is currently staying with his grandparents, according to KFSN.

Another family member of Trujillo's told Fox affiliate KMPH that the former paramedic did his best to remain positive for his family following his wife's death.

"Every photo, he's smiling ear to ear. I've never seen that young man not smile," uncle John Trujillo told the outlet. "He had to be strong he had to be strong."

Now, the family is tasked with helping Drew as he copes with the loss of both of his parents.

"It's hard enough to explain where mom was," John told KMPH. "Now it's hard to explain where daddy's at."