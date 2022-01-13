Kenzo Brooks has gone viral for his adorable reaction to Encanto character Antonio Madrigal

2-Year-Old Boy Lights Up with Joy Over Resemblance to Character from Disney's Encanto

A 2-year-old boy had the cutest reaction to seeing his lookalike in Disney's Encanto.

Kaheisha Brand shared two photos on Instagram of the special moment her son, Kenzo Brooks, noticed his undeniable resemblance to the film's character Antonio Madrigal.

In the first snap, Kenzo proudly smiles as he stands next to the television when Antonio appears on the screen. In the second picture, the toddler is captured watching intently while sitting on the floor.

"Check Kenzo out in the new Disney Movie 'Encanto' lol," Brand wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag, "#representationmatters" and "#ThankYouDisney."

Brand and Kenzo's father, Keith Brooks, told Good Morning America last week that Kenzo was watching Encanto with his family when he noticed the similarities between himself and Antonio.

"My initial reaction was, I remember we first see him turn back and look at us and we were like, 'Whoa.' It just took us aback," Keith said. "I said, 'Does he notice this looks like him?' And just to see his reaction afterwards as he sat down on the floor and just tuned in as you can see in that video — he just also clapped."

He added, "And that photo you saw where he's standing next to the character, Antonio, it was just extremely like off-guard. We caught it and we captured that moment and it was amazing."

"It means the world to me," Brand added, sharing that she "didn't have the same experience growing up."

She told GMA that Disney's The Princess and The Frog, which was released in December 2009, was the first time she recalled seeing inclusive images.

"I do believe there is power in representation and it does empower young Black and brown children," Brand said.

"It made me feel emotional to know that my son was able to see this and have that experience," Keith said, adding, "And for so many other Black and brown boys and girls to be able to have that same experience."

Encanto is Disney's first animated film to feature a Latin American family at its core. It follows the Madrigal clan and their enchanting village in Colombia.

Since its Nov. 24 release in theaters, Encanto has won a Golden Globe award for Best Animated Feature Film.

The film's soundtrack, which features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the first to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts since 2019's Frozen II, another Disney film. It dethroned Adele's 30 for the top spot after her album held No. 1 for six weeks.