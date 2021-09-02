A family of three also died at a New Jersey apartment complex

2-Year-Old Boy Among 22 People Dead After Ida Batters the Northeast with Record Rain and Tornadoes

At least 22 people have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida came barreling up the East Coast on Wednesday, causing damage and destruction in the Tri-State area.

The massive storm — which brought heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and strong winds —ultimately killed nine people in New York City, nine people in New Jersey, three in Pennsylvania and one in Maryland, officials said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A 2-year-old boy was among those who died in New York City, a spokesperson for the NYPD tells PEOPLE.

The toddler was killed alongside a 50-year-old male and a 48-year-old female — all of whom were found "unconscious and unresponsive" inside their flooded Flushing, Queens residence.

The NYPD also confirms that a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman both died after being found unresponsive inside their Jamaica, Queens residence.

Hurricane Ida hits east coast with flash floods Hurricane Ida hits east coast with flash floods | Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 66-year-old man was found at his home in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, police say. Around that same time, an 86-year-old woman was also discovered at her home in Elmhurst, Queens and pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, the NYPD says a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside her home near Forest Hills, Queens. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police also noted that "the body of an unidentified individual was discovered on the Grand Central Parkway following a motor vehicle collision on Wednesday evening.

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, five residents were found dead at the Oakwood Plaza Apartments complex, according to NBC News and NJ.com.

City spokeswoman Kelly Martins said the victims were a family of three — a 72-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man and a 38-year-old man — as well as a 33-year-old woman, who was their neighbor, the Washington Post reported. Information on the fifth person was not available.

On Thursday, Martins spoke to NJ.com and confirmed that police were checking on Oakwood Plaza Apartments and calling every listed resident.

"Our police and fire are going door-to-door to pretty much do a wellness check at this point and see if there are unfortunately anymore," Martins said.

The city's fire headquarters was also under 8 feet of water after the storm, Martins told NBC News.

Hurricane Ida Damage from Hurricane Ida | Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

In Passaic, a 70-year-old man died after drowning in a car that became fully submerged in floodwaters, the city's mayor, Hector Lora, confirmed to NJ.com.

Lora said the man's 66-year-old wife and 25-year-old son were there but were rescued by firefighters. Two others may have been swept away in the same flood, Lora noted.

"We received reports that they were swept away, possibly into the river," Lora told the outlet, adding that divers would begin search efforts for the two people on Thursday morning.

Hurricane Ida Flooding from Hurricane Ida | Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

Additionally, two people in Hillsborough Township drowned in submerged cars while another person was found dead in a pickup truck in a creek in Milford Borough, according to NJ.com.

Along with heavy rains, New Jersey saw at least one tornado pass by in Mullica Hill, causing damage to at least nine homes, NBC News reported. The north shore of Long Island, New York was also under a tornado watch around 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The historic rainfall and flooding led New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ida Damage and flooding from Hurricane Ida | Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

Hurricane Ida Flooding from Hurricane Ida | Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

Pennsylvania was also slammed by the storm, with three reported deaths in Montgomery County, according to The Weather Channel.

Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said during a briefing on Thursday that the fatalities included a woman who was killed after a tree fell onto her home in Upper Dublin. The two others were drowning deaths, one of which was in a home and the other in a car, The Weather Channel reported.

Arkoosh also noted that there were more than 450 water rescues overnight in Montgomery County.

In Philadelphia, the Schuylkill River was 15.63-feet high, which is more than four feet above flood stage, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Just northwest of the city, in Conshohocken, the river reached 27 feet, or 5 feet above flood stage, The Weather Channel reported.

The waters completely washed out parking lots, as shown in a photo by WFMZ reporter, Julia Rose.

The storm also impacted Maryland, where one person died and another was missing after the Rock Creek Woods apartment complex in Rockville flooded early Wednesday morning. The victim was later identified as a 19-year-old male.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out about the devastation on Twitter and urged people to take the climate crisis seriously.

"Last night's storm was horrifying and unlike anything our city has ever faced," he wrote. "We lost nine people to this storm. The sudden brutality of these storms is not a coincidence. Climate change is REAL and we have to act NOW before more lives are lost."