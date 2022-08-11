2 Women Killed After Double-Decker Bus Rolls Over on New Jersey Turnpike

Police are investigating a double-decker bus crash in New Jersey that left two women dead and three people with serious injuries on Tuesday night.

The accident happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. local time when a Van Hool double-decker coach bus, carrying 22 passengers, hit a Ford F-150 truck while traveling southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a statement from New Jersey State Police.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the bus driver lost directional control of the bus in the area of milepost 93.2 and struck the Ford," authorities said, per the news release.

"After the impact, the bus went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail, and overturned onto the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp," police added.

Passengers were forced to climb out windows or use the roof hatch to escape the bus, which had flipped onto its side, according to NBC New York. Firefighters also used jaws of life to access others inside the vehicle.

Cheryl Johnson, 59, of the Bronx, New York, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, of Woodbury, New Jersey, was airlifted to an area hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the bus, a 56-year-old male from Westville, New Jersey, sustained serious injuries, as did two passengers. Fourteen other passengers had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals, per the release.

New Jersey State Police said that no other information is available and the crash remains under investigation.