The Navy previously confirmed that two sailors were found dead at off-base locations on April 9 and 10, and that a third sailor was found unresponsive on board the ship days later

2 USS George Washington Sailors Died by Suicide Within Less Than a Week

A cause of death has been confirmed for two of the three sailors from the USS George Washington who were recently found dead within days of each other.

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mika'il Sharp and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman died by suicide, the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE.

Sharp was found dead on April 9, while Huffman was found deceased on April 10, according to NBC News. Both were found at off-base locations.

"The Navy is cooperating with local authorities where both incidents have occurred, as both incidents remain under investigation," a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesperson previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our Sailors."

A Hampton Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that both investigations remain ongoing, but that there is no information to share at this time.

Sharp, 23, was remembered by his mother, Natalie Jefferson, as being "the life of the party."

Jefferson told NBC News that her son, who got married last year, was "over the moon" about his wife and had plans to start a family.

Sharp enlisted in the Navy in June 2020 while Huffman enlisted in July 2018, according to Navy records obtained by PEOPLE.

A third sailor, who has yet to be publicly identified, was found unresponsive on Friday while aboard the aircraft carrier, the Navy previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that a USS George Washington (CVN-73) Sailor was found unresponsive on board the ship on April 15. The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the Service member passed away," a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement.

"The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with NCIS," the spokesperson added. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

A Navy spokeswoman previously said that the "tragic events" do not appear to be linked.

"While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events," Cmdr. Reann Mommsen told CNN in a statement on Monday.

According to the outlet, the USS George Washington, which is nuclear-powered, has been undergoing a lengthy refueling and overhaul process in Virginia since August 2017.