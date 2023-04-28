3 Soldiers Dead, 1 Injured After 2 U.S. Army Helicopters Collide in Alaska

A military training flight in Alaska ended in tragedy on Thursday when two U.S. Army helicopters collided into one another, leaving three soldiers dead and a fourth fighting for their life.

It's the second time in just under a month an incident like this has occurred. On March 29, nine people died after two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky. Weeks before that, in February, a Blackhawk from the Tennessee National Guard crashed after takeoff in Alabama, leaving two dead.

The choppers on Thursday — from the Army's 11th Airborne Division, the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright — went down near Healy, Alaska, a remote area more than 200 miles north of Anchorage.

Each AH-64 Apache chopper had two soldiers on board. Two of the four were pronounced dead on the scene, military officials said, while a third died en route to Fairbanks Memorial hospital.

A fourth soldier remains in the hospital where they are being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division," Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler said in a statement shared online. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them."

Families of the deceased and injured have been notified, officials added, though names are being held for 24 hours until next of kin notifications are complete.

"The Fort Wainwright community is one of the tightest military communities I've seen in my 32 years of service," Eifler, the division's commanding general, added. "I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of our fallen."

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Novotel, Alabama will be investigating the incident, officials said. More information will be released as it becomes available.

There have been nearly 300 National Guard helicopter crashes during noncombat flights between 2012 and 2021, federal government investigators said last month, while recommending the National Guard reassess its safety protocols.

In 2022, whiteout conditions caused a Black Hawk helicopter pilot to crash into another helicopter near a ski resort in Utah. No one was injured in the incident.