2 Texas Men Die After Pickup Truck Driver Accidentally Puts Car in Drive, Slamming Into Restaurant

Two men were killed over the weekend when a pickup truck crashed into a Texas restaurant.

A 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pummeled into the Tech Cafe in Lubbock, Texas — a town near the state's border with New Mexico — on Saturday, news station KBTX reported.

Two people died as a result, the Texas Department of Safety said, and at least five people were hospitalized with injuries, according to the station.

The two decedents were identified by DPS as Lubbock residents Danny Watson, 68, and Tim Edward Wood, 69.

Those injured included Mark Wayne Nazworth, 58, Jeff Goodnight, 43, Lilian Hong Ngo, 53, and a 12-year-old girl, according to DPS, KBTX reported.

DPS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NBC news station KCBD reported that the driver, a 72-year-old man whose identity has not been released, was uninjured.

The driver was reportedly parking in front of the restaurant's building when he put the truck into drive instead of reverse by mistake, KCBD reported. The car reportedly accelerated all the way inside of the restaurant, hitting many people seated at tables.

Off-duty firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Rescue and Plainview Fire Department happened to be eating at the cafe at the time of the crash, KCBD reported, and helped triage victims until first responders arrived.