2 Teens Killed After 'Violent' Collision with Motorhome Along Oregon Highway

Two teens were killed over the weekend after authorities said their vehicle slammed head-on into a motorhome along an Oregon highway.

The fatal incident unfolded on Sunday just after 4 p.m. local time on the 1300 block of East Historic Columbia River Highway, according to a press release from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO officials confirmed they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area and upon arrival learned that a 1988 Beaver motorhome and a 1992 Lexus S40 sedan had been "involved in a violent collision."

The highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Road needed to be closed for about seven hours while members of the Vehicular Crimes Team, including MCSO deputies and Gresham Police Department officers, investigated, according to the press release.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Gresham Fire Department, Corbett Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene to provide assistance, the MCSO said.

Authorities said their investigation determined that the Lexus — carrying David Jovon Collins Jr. and Keausha Tachelle Mauesby — was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line and slammed into the Beaver motorhome, which was traveling westbound.

The crash ultimately killed Collins Jr., 18, and Mauesby, 19, while the motorhome driver, Benjamin Michael Feller, miraculously escaped uninjured.

Feller, 46, was cooperating with investigators following the incident, according to the MCSO.

Authorities believe "excessive speed by the Lexus is believed to be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash" and shared a photo of the devastation it caused on the highway near Troutdale.

At this time, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a factor in the collision.