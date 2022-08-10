2 Soldiers Die, 3 Injured Following 'Weather-Related' Incident at Fort Benning in Georgia

Two soldiers were killed and three others were injured Tuesday during a "weather-related" incident in northern Georgia, according to outlets citing officials.

The Army said the soldiers, who have not been identified, were on Yonah Mountain when the incident occurred, CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV and ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

The three injured soldiers were transported to a hospital for treatment, per the outlets.

Stationed at Fort Benning, the soldiers were reportedly part of the Maneuver Center of Excellence training program on the mountain near Dahlonega.

The Fort Benning Public Affairs Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Yonah Mountain is located about 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning and is occasionally used for Army training, according to the New York Times.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area around the mountain just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The agency warned of wind gusts topping 60 mph, hail and frequent lightning, FOX Weather reported.

Strong winds from the storm damaged trees near Yonah Mountain, NWS meteorologist Ty Vaughn told the Times.

This is the second incident in three weeks in which U.S. service members have died due to a weather-related incident in Georgia.

One soldier died and nine others were injured on July 20 following a lightning strike at the Fort Gordon Army base.

The soldiers were reportedly conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred.