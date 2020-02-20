Friends Killed After Car Falls Off Ferry Are Found Embracing in Back Seat: Report

Image zoom Emma Afra and Viviane Brahms BFA

The two socialites who died after their Mercedes-Benz rolled off a Miami ferry and fell into the water spent their final moments embraced in a hug, according to a new report.

Emma Afra, 63, and Viviane Brahms, 75, were found in an embrace in the backseat when the submerged vehicle, which sunk around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, was recovered by divers, the Miami Herald reported, citing multiple sources.

The 2019 Mercedes was being transported from the upscale Fisher Island community to the mainland when the incident occurred near Government Cut, a manmade shipping channel between Miami Beach and Fisher Island, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

According to the Herald, investigators believe that the car rolled off the ferry after Afra forgot to put it in park and then accidentally hit the gas pedal.

Witnesses told police that the car suddenly accelerated through a lightweight barrier before it rolled off and eventually sunk 52 feet below the surface, the outlet reported.

Coast Guard spokesman Jonathan Lally told the Herald that the ferry crew does place blocks beneath car tires to prevent them from rolling, and it’s believed they were being used on the Mercedes when it fell.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department would not confirm both the embrace and the failure to put the car in park when reached by PEOPLE.

The women — Afra of Miami and Brahms of Harrison, New York — were well-known in social circles, and Afra was reportedly involved in local charities like Kristi House, a nonprofit fighting child abuse and child sex trafficking. She even co-chaired its annual dinner and auction in 2012.

Lauren Harrison, a former organization board member who co-chaired the fundraiser with Afra, described her to the Herald as “very charming, lighthearted, sweet, very lively.”

Her older sister Mary Davis, meanwhile, grew emotional as she spoke with the outlet.

“I can’t handle this. It’s so sad. She’s been a wonderful sister and great daughter to our mother,” she said.

Afra’s husband Siavash “Sia” Afra reportedly died in 2016.

Afra and Brahms also attended several exclusive events together, including a private opening at the Mnuchin Gallery in New York City in 2017 and Glenn Ligon’s art lecture at the Miami Design District in 2019.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” a woman who answered the door at Brahms’ home told the New York Post. “She was an amazing woman.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a maritime incident investigation, and the death investigation will be handled by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The women’s causes of death are pending a Medical Examiner’s report, police said.

“Shortly before 5:00 p.m. today, a vehicle on the Fisher Island ferry ended up in the water for reasons still unknown at this point in time,” Roberto Sosa, president and CEO of Fisher Island, told the Herald in a statement.

“Fisher Island Community Association is actively assisting the various agencies involved in the ongoing recovery efforts,” Sosa added. “Our thoughts are with all those affected. We cannot confirm any additional details at this point in time.”