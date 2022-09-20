2 'Severely Decomposed' Bodies Discovered by Police at Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home: Reports

"There's no outward signs of any foul play or any type of a struggle," said Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates

By
Published on September 20, 2022 03:07 PM

Two "severely decomposed" bodies were found inside the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, per multiple reports.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said an "elderly male and female" were found dead inside the home on Marian Lane on Monday, according to CBS affiliate WPRI-TV and NBC affiliate WJAR..

"There's no outward signs of any foul play or any type of a struggle," Oates said, according to NBC News. "We're aware that both of these individuals, if they're who we think they are, had medical issues that were pretty significant."

The official would not confirm their identities, and did not say if Menard is one of the victims, the outlets reported.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death, per The Providence Journal.

The WPD and Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Neighbors alerted authorities on Monday after not having seen the residents of the home "for a couple of weeks," according to the Journal.

WJAR reported that neighbors said a strong smell came from the home once police opened the door.

Footage from the scene that was shared by WPRI-TV showed police cars parked outside the residence as individuals with hazmat suits and equipment went inside.

The home was being occupied by a man and woman in their 70s, Oates said, according to the Journal.

Menard served as mayor from 1995 to 2009, becoming Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor in the process, according to the city's website.

Menard's brother Robert Miller died Saturday at age 81, according to an obituary published by The Providence Journal on Monday. It is unclear if he is one of the victims found at Menard's home.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, per the reports.

Related Articles
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots 13-Year-Old at Oakland School During 'Deadliest Week'
Kilbourn Avenue Bridge Milwaukee
Man, 77, Falls to His Death After Drawbridge Opens Beneath Him on Vacation with Wife
Officer
Police Say 2 Bodies Found After Men Went Missing in Milwaukee Storm Waters While Trying to Rescue Child
tavaris tavaugn bulgin brothers
'Doesn't Seem Real': Family, Friends Grieve 2 Brothers Who Jumped from ''Jaws' Bridge'
Boy Dies In Hot Car Outside Preschool Where Both of His Parents Worked
3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Outside Fla. Preschool Where Both His Parents Worked
Elderly Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home
83-Year-Old Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home After 'Tough Time' Reaching Her
FALL RIVER, MA - MARCH 19: Police tape hangs in front of gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River, MA, where markers were vandalized, on March 19, 2019. Police are trying to figure out who vandalized approximately 25 gravestones at the Jewish cemetery. Fall River police Sergeant J.T. Hoar said the vandalism at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street was discovered by a groundskeeper who reported it to police Sunday afternoon. Police said approximately 25 gravestones were defaced with anti-Semitic phrases and drawings of swastikas, and others were knocked over. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
2 Teens Charged with Murder After 71-Year-Old's Body Is Found in Hand-Dug Grave in Alabama: Police
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Murders of New Hampshire Mother and Her 2 Young Sons
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home
House that was destroyed by a fatal fire is viewed in Nescopeck, Pa.
10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'
1 Man, 2 Women Found Dead in West Palm Beach Condo
1 Man, 2 Women Found Dead in West Palm Beach Condo After Domestic Dispute: Police
Brett Rosenau
Police Reveal New Mexico Boy, 15, Died from Smoke Inhalation During SWAT Raid That Destroyed Home
Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival - "Swedish Auto" Screening at Crest Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage)
'ER' Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed