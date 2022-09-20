2 'Severely Decomposed' Bodies Discovered by Police at Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home: Reports

Two "severely decomposed" bodies were found inside the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, per multiple reports.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said an "elderly male and female" were found dead inside the home on Marian Lane on Monday, according to CBS affiliate WPRI-TV and NBC affiliate WJAR..

"There's no outward signs of any foul play or any type of a struggle," Oates said, according to NBC News. "We're aware that both of these individuals, if they're who we think they are, had medical issues that were pretty significant."

The official would not confirm their identities, and did not say if Menard is one of the victims, the outlets reported.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death, per The Providence Journal.

The WPD and Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Neighbors alerted authorities on Monday after not having seen the residents of the home "for a couple of weeks," according to the Journal.

WJAR reported that neighbors said a strong smell came from the home once police opened the door.

Footage from the scene that was shared by WPRI-TV showed police cars parked outside the residence as individuals with hazmat suits and equipment went inside.

The home was being occupied by a man and woman in their 70s, Oates said, according to the Journal.

Menard served as mayor from 1995 to 2009, becoming Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor in the process, according to the city's website.

Menard's brother Robert Miller died Saturday at age 81, according to an obituary published by The Providence Journal on Monday. It is unclear if he is one of the victims found at Menard's home.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, per the reports.