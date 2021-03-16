2 People Rescued from Dangling Pickup Truck After Driver Loses Control, Tips Over Bridge

Authorities said the man and woman, along with two dogs, were not seriously injured during the scary incident

Two Idaho residents were rescued from a terrifying situation on Monday after authorities say their pickup truck went off a bridge over a gorge's deep canyon.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) confirmed in a press release that a 67-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both from Garden City, along with two dogs, were inside the truck at the time of the incident.

Amazingly, no one suffered any serious injuries — something Capt. David Neth of the ISP District 4 in Jerome credited to his team's "quick response" and preparation.

"This was a tremendous team effort that took a quick response and really showed the dedication and training of our community of first responders," Neth said in a statement. "This is something we train and prepare for, but when it happens and people's lives literally hang in the balance, it takes everyone working together, and then some."

According to authorities, the incident unfolded around 2:42 p.m. on the eastbound lane of Interstate 84 at milepost 146.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the 2004 F-350 pickup was pulling an approximately 30-foot camp trailer when he lost control of his vehicle.

"The truck and camper swerved hitting the right shoulder barrier, then went left until the truck was sliding on the left side guardrail," the ISP explained. "The truck then tipped over the bridge, with the camper blocking both eastbound lanes."

The safety chain, which was attached between the truck and the camper, was the only thing keeping the truck from falling approximately 80-100 feet down the Malad Gorge, according to police.

An ISP trooper rushed to the scene and found the male driver, the female passenger and two dogs inside the vehicle, the post stated. The trooper said the people were both wearing seatbelts and were "alert and not seriously injured."

As the trooper waited for emergency crews and rescue teams to arrive, a Gooding County Sheriff's Deputy and ISP Deputy showed up and managed to find an additional set of chains from a nearby semi-truck driver, according to the post.

The trio attached them to the dangling truck, which provided "additional strength to hold the pickup until rescue crews could arrive."

ISP officials also pointed out that because the man and woman were wearing their seatbelts, they were held securely in place until rescuers arrived.

Once the rescue crews showed up, officials said they were able to "rappel down to the dangling pickup truck," attach a harness to the two people and raise them to safety.

The two small dogs inside the vehicle were also pulled to safety, according to the post.

The man and woman were later transported to a Magic Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the dogs were transported by an ISP trooper to a nearby family member's home, police said.

At this time, the man and woman's condition is unknown.

In the wake of the incident, Idaho officials commended the efforts of the Magic Valley first responders for saving the couple's life.

"I am just so proud of our team," Chad Smith, a Field Supervisor for Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) and Flight Paramedic for Air St. Luke's, said in a statement.