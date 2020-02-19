2 People Killed After Car Plunges Off Pacific Coast Highway and Bursts Into Flames

Two people were killed in California Tuesday after their car plunged off the Pacific Coast Highway and burst into flames, according to authorities.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vegetation fire on the southern portion of the famed highway early on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

As fire crews battled the flames, they soon discovered the cause was a vehicle on the cliffside that was sitting about 300 feet below the roadway.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that there were two occupants in the vehicle.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was a rental car, and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, CBS/CW affiliate KION reported.

Big Sur Fire Chief Matt Harris told NBC/ABC affiliate KSBW that firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., and that it happened about 10 miles south of Big Sur Village.

RELATED: Florida Car Crash Near Disney World Kills 3 Mass. Family Members, Including 5-Year-Old Girl

The fire reportedly grew to one acre before it was extinguished, according to the U.S. Forest Service, per KSBW.

The sheriff’s office said that fire crews from Big Sur Fire, USFS Los Padres and Cal-Fire Hand worked together to quell the flames, and MSCO Search and Rescue was on hand to help with the recovery.

The accident’s cause remains unknown, as do the identities of the victims, the sheriff’s office said.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting the accident investigation, they added.