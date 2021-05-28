Eight people were rescued from the water, and rescuers were still searching for more survivors on Friday

2 People Die, Up to 10 Still Missing After Boat That Left from Cuba Overturns Near Key West

Two people died and 10 more are still missing after a boat that set sail from Cuba capsized near Key West in Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute was on routine patrol Thursday when it spotted multiple people in the water and alerted watchstanders, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The Resolute crew rescued eight people from the water, while a Station Key West 45-foot response boat recovered the bodies of two people. The Coast Guard said it's still on the hunt for 10 people who remain missing.

Survivors said that the group left from Puerto de Mariel, Cuba on Sunday, and their boat capsized sometime Wednesday night, according to the release.

"Our responders are focused on the search for survivors," Senior Chief Seth Haynes, Key West command center supervisor said in a statement. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard."

As of Thursday night, the eight survivors were still onboard a Coast Guard cutter receiving food, water and basic medical attention.