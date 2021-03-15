An adult and child who were in the car are injured and in unknown condition

2 People Die After Small Plane Crashes into Car and Bursts into Flames in South Fla. Neighborhood

Two people have died due to a small plane crash in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday afternoon.

The victims were inside the plane, which crashed near a small neighborhood airport and hit a car on its way down, leaving an adult and a child injured, officials told WTVJ.

Preliminary investigations found that the plane — which was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft — crashed shortly after departure from the North Perry Airport around 3 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration tells PEOPLE.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate, the agency said.

The conditions of the adult and child who were injured were not immediately know, according to local news reports.

Pembroke Pines Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Surveillance footage from nearby shows the plane falling downward, hitting the car, and slamming into the ground, WTVJ reports.

Additional aerial footage of the accident from WPLG showed the wreckage in flames up against an airport fence as firefighters sprayed it down.

Emergency personnel could also be seen helping someone exit the vehicle that was hit by the plane and move toward an ambulance.

One woman told WTVJ she was nearby and witnessed the plane crash.