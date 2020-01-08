2 People Dead, 5 Rescued in North Idaho Avalanche at Ski Resort

A series of avalanches in a North Idaho ski town has left two people dead and five injured, authorities said.

On Tuesday, shortly after 11 a.m., the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of three potential avalanches on Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho, according to a statement police shared on Facebook following the incident. Upon receiving the news, the Sheriff’s office said their 911 Communications Center received word that three people were potentially trapped in one of those avalanches.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon that the avalanche occurred in the Wardner Peak area and that the Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, as well as volunteers, immediately began searching with probes. At the time, one person was confirmed dead and five others injured, according to a statement shared on Silver Mountain’s official Facebook.

A seventh person involved in the slide was later found dead on Tuesday evening.

“This evening, Silver Mountain Ski Patrol located an additional person buried in the avalanche. The skier was extricated and has been transported to Shoshone Medical Center. Indications are all skiers are now accounted for. Silver Mountain extends our deepest condolences to everyone affected, and out of respect to the families, no further comments will be released at this time,” the ski resort’s statement read.

In a final update, the sheriff’s office thanked numerous agencies that helped to recover the victims including “District 2, District 1 fire, Idaho Department of Lands, Cda Fire Dept,Shoshone County Search and Rescue, Schweitzer’s ski patrol, National Avalanche Center, and several local volunteers.”

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the Silver Mountain Resort did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The National Weather Service issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the areas of North Idaho which will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

The Shoshone News Press described the runs at Wardner Peak as “some of the more difficult areas” at the mountain as it is only accessible by foot or a specific chairlift.

According to CBS-affiliate KREM, Silver Mountain remains open Wednesday, with closures at the Warner Peak side.