2 'Kind' Okla. High School Football Players Killed in Car Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Angel Herrera was remembered as "caring, kind, and friendly" while Braxton Wheeler was said to be a "kind-hearted young man that loves everyone more than himself"

An Oklahoma community is in mourning after two teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Mustang High School's football team confirmed the tragedy in a post on Twitter and identified the two victims as student-athletes Braxton Wheeler and Angel Herrera.

"Our hearts are broken by the loss of two of our brothers who tragically passed away this weekend," the football team wrote beside photos of the teens. "So thankful for all of the love and support from our school, community, and surrounding communities."

"Braxton and Angel will be greatly missed today. We LOVE you boys," the team added.

Mustang Police told ABC affiliate KOCO that the fatal incident happened early Saturday morning near Southwest 89th Street and Czech Hall Road.

Authorities said the boys were driving in a car when it struck a pole just before 3 a.m., KOCO reported.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains unclear and police are currently investigating, according to the outlet.

On Sunday morning, Mustang High School issued a statement on Facebook and expressed their condolences to their students' families and loved ones.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm what many may have heard; over the weekend two of our Mustang High School students passed away in a car accident," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the families of these two young people, and all who have been affected by this tragedy."

In the wake of the tragedy, two GoFundMe pages were set up for the teens to assist their families with the "unexpected medical and funeral expenses."

So far, the fundraisers have raised a combined $31,583 and loved ones have also used it as a place to memorialize the boys.

On Wheeler's page, friends and family described him as "a kind-hearted young man that loves everyone more than himself."

"He could do no wrong in my eyes even as he got older," wrote a loved one on the GoFundMe. "I am going to miss him, gonna miss his light-hearted spirit, but most of all his smile."

On Herrera's page, he was remembered as "a caring, kind, and friendly young man" who "loved his friends and family and was always willing to lend a hand."

"[Angel] was always sweet and respectful. His smile brightened up our hearts. He will be missed dearly," added someone else.

Community members have also been paying tribute to the boys by speaking out on social media.

On Twitter, Mustang community member Michelle Johnson wrote of the news, "Once a Bronco, always a Bronco. We are crushed by the tragic loss of these boys. Please pray for the families, the football program, & the community."

Abigail Blankenship, the wife of Mustang football's head coach Lee Blankenship, added on her Twitter: "In our house, our football boys are our boys. Heartbroken for their families and our football family as we say goodbye to two of our own. All our love."