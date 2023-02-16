2 National Guard Pilots Who Were Killed in Blackhawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway Identified

A Blackhawk helicopter crashed on an Alabama highway on Wednesday during a training mission and killed two national guard pilots

By
Published on February 16, 2023 10:09 PM
https://www.tn.gov/military/news/2023/2/16/tennessee-national-guard-names-soldiers-in-fatal-helicopter-crash.html Tennessee National Guard Names Soldiers in Fatal Helicopter Crash
Photo: Tennessee Military Department

The two national guard pilots who died after a helicopter crashed on an Alabama highway have been identified.

The Tennessee National Guard said in a release on Thursday that Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph "were both killed when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville."

Wadham is from Joelton, Tennessee, and had served for 15 years. Randolph, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native was in the service for 13 years. They were both assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion under the Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville.

"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen," said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross in the release. "It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers' families amid this tragic loss."

The Tennesee National Guard explained that the helicopter was heading toward Huntsville Executive Airport "when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground."

The agency first confirmed it had lost two of its own without identifying the men in a news release, on Wednesday which stated the Blackhawk helicopter was on a training mission when it crashed around 3 p.m. local time.

RELATED: Co-Pilot in Nepal Crash Learned How to Fly After Her Pilot Husband Died in 2006 Crash

"It was destroyed beyond recognition," Don Webster, the community relations director for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, told the Tennessean.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but the helicopter caught fire upon impact.

Local and federal officers are looking into the incident.

Per the AP, Blackhawk helicopter crashes during training exercises have occurred several times in recent years. In 2022, whiteout conditions caused a Blackhawk helicopter pilot to crash into another helicopter near a Utah ski resort. No one was injured in the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots died in 2021 when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Boise, AP reported.

In 2020, two soldiers were killed and three were injured when their Blackhawk helicopter went down during training off the California coast.

Related Articles
In this image provided by Chris Montgomery, law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash, in the unincorporated community of Harvest, Ala. U.S. military officials say two people on board the helicopter, which was from the Tennessee National Guard, were killed Helicopter Crash, Harvest, United States - 15 Feb 2023
2 National Guardsmen Dead in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway: 'Destroyed Beyond Recognition'
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
2 Americans Among 72 Who Died in Airplane Crash in Nepal, Authorities Say
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
Courtney Edwards
Airline Worker Killed After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine Remembered as 'Loving' Mom of 3
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=484624954956333&set=a.107056296046536 David Scarborough
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Mackenzie Shay
National Guard Member, 20, Dies in Crash During Training in Pa., 3 Others Injured
soldiers
Army Identifies 2 Soldiers Struck and Killed by Falling Tree During 'Weather-Related' Event in Georgia
State Troopers - helicopter
'Dedicated' Tenn. Trooper and Sheriff's Deputy Killed After Helicopter Struck Power Line and Crashed
reno plane crash
Fiery Crash at Reno Air Races Leaves Pilot Dead, Remaining Events Canceled
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service respond to a home after a tree fell after a storm on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Birmingham, Ala. Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said they arrived to find the massive tree had smashed into the brick home. (Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP)
2 Babies Killed and 3 Injured in Alabama After Tree 'Severed Their Home in 2' During Windstorm
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Civil Rights Activist Among 10 Victims Aboard Seaplane That Crashed in Waters Near Seattle: 'Devastated'
mayfield heights police department
3 Injured After Plane Attempts Emergency Landing and Crashes on Ohio Middle School Football Field
4 Marines Killed in Norway NATO Training Crash Identified
U.S. Marines Killed During NATO Training Crash Identified: 'We Mourn the Loss of Our Four Brothers'
national guard
3 U.S. Soldiers Are 'Safe, Accounted for' After Russian Media IDs Them as 'Mercenaries' Killed in Ukraine
3 People Killed, 1 Injured in ‘Really Gruesome’ Crash After Car Struck Philadelphia Train Station
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians and Crashes Into Philadelphia Station: 'Really Gruesome'
Child dies in bus crash near Arizona-New Mexico border Holbrook Indian School
Student Dies, 6 Others Injured in Bus Crash During Field Trip: 'This Is a Very Sad Day,' School Says