The Glass Fire and the Zogg Fire are now burning in Napa County and Shasta County, respectively

2 More Wildfires Break Out in California, Prompting New Evacuations: 'We Left With Nothing'

As a series of deadly wildfires continues to ravage the West Coast, two more broke out in California on Sunday, prompting new evacuations near Napa County and Shasta County.

According to Cal Fire, the Glass Fire and the Zogg Fire are now burning in Napa County and Shasta County, respectively, bringing the state's total to 27 major wildfires.

The Glass Fire has so far burned 11,000 acres with zero percent containment while the Zogg Fire has burned 15,000 acres, and also remains zero percent contained.

In California alone, a slew of major wildfires — including the August Complex Fire, Elkhorn Fire and North Complex Fire — are burning through the state. There have been more than 8,100 wildfires that have burned over 3.7 million acres since the beginning of the year, and there have been 26 fatalities since Aug. 15, Cal Fire said on Monday.

More than 1,800 people have so far been forced to evacuate their homes thanks to the latest blazes, and about 7,000 people are under some form of evacuation notification, Napa County spokeswoman Janet Upton told CNN Sunday night.

Jan Zakin, who lives in the evacuation zone, told KGO that she had to flee her home quickly in the night as flames from the wildfires began to surround her residence.

"We woke up in the middle of the night and saw flames," Zakin told the outlet. "I was in my underwear. There was a car on fire blocking access out."

"We left with nothing, just literally with nothing," she added. "We're so lucky to be alive."

Elsewhere in Napa County, properties such as the Chateau Boswell Winery and the Glass Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast along Silverado Trail in St. Helena were both heavily damaged from the wildfires, according to videos taken by ABC7 News' Amy Hollyfield.

A hospital in the area also suspended care and transferred patients elsewhere, while residents of a senior community were evacuated as well, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Meanwhile, the Zogg Fire in Shasta County has prompted mandatory evacuations in several areas.

Officials did not say how many homes or people were under the evacuation order due to the blaze, per CNN.

To help communities facing destructive wildfires in the Western U.S., consider donating to the following organizations:

• The American Red Cross allows donors to direct funds to support people impacted by the fires.

• GlobalGiving’s Wildfire Relief offers emergency funding to local efforts providing essentials to wildfire victims in need.

• GoFundMe’s California Wildfire Relief Fund aims to “support a range of needs” by issuing “grants to individuals, organizations and communities that have either been impacted themselves or are dedicated to helping."