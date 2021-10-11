Almost a month after setting sail on Sept. 3, two men from the Solomon Islands found themselves hundreds of miles away from home — and in another country

2 Men Reveal They Survived Lost at Sea for 29 Days on 'Rainwater and Coconuts and Our Faith'

What started off as a routine trip turned into an epic survival tale for two men from the Solomon Islands.

Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni set off to make the trip from Mono Island to New Georgia Island, a distance of about 124 miles, on Sept. 3, according to The Guardian.

"We have done the trip before and it should have been OK," Nanjikana told the newspaper. Instead, they were found 29 days later about 250 miles away, off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

Their problems began early on, when they ran into bad weather, which not only made it hard to see the coastline they were supposed to be following, but also caused their GPS to stop working.

"When the bad weather came, it was bad, but it was worse and became scary when the GPS died," Nanjikana explained. "We couldn't see where we were going and so we just decided to stop the engine and wait, to save fuel."

For the next nine days, the pair only ate the oranges they packed for the trip, according to the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation.

From then on, they survived "on rainwater and coconuts and our faith," Nanjikana told SIBC News.



They were able to open coconuts they found floating on the water by using a small axe as well as the boat anchor and were also able to collect water to drink by stretching out a tarp on their boat, per the outlet.

On their 27th day at sea, the two men spotted an island in the distance — and two days later they were able to get close enough to catch the eye of a local man, per SIBC News.

"It was then that we shouted and continually waved our hands to the fisherman that he saw us and paddled towards us," Nanjikana recalled to the outlet.

While they were happy to be rescued, they were also surprised to be so far away from home.

"We didn't know where we were but did not expect to be in another country," Nanjikana told The Guardian.

Although Nanjikana is ready to go home, he was able to look on the positive side about their extended absence.