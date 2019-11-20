2 Men Killed When Sinkhole Swallows Car and Broken Pipe Sprays Them with Boiling Water

Image zoom TASS/Getty

Two men were killed in the Russian city of Penza on Tuesday after they drove their car into a sinkhole filled with boiling water.

The horrifying accident was captured on CCTV footage that shows their Lada Largus driving up to the hole, only to have its right-side tires dip in. The rest of the car soon follows as it rolls upside down and into the steaming water.

The water temperatures at the time of the accident were between 158 and 167 degrees F, local outlet Penza-Vzglyad reported.

Bystanders were captured on video surrounding the scene, with one witness telling the outlet that a different car drove by just before, but noticed the steam coming from the ground and managed to drive away unharmed.

The victims were reportedly born in 1966 and 1970, and their bodies have since been recovered by rescue teams.

“I express my deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Penza Mayor Andrei Luzgin reportedly said at a press conference. “The necessary assistance will be provided to them.”

The incident happened in the parking lot of a store around 9:40 a.m. local time, Russian news agency Penza News reported.

The boiling water came from a burst hot water pipe, which are typically used to get hot water into buildings in Russia, according to the Daily Mail.