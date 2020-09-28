Days before authorities announced Malcolm Flynn had died from the charging cows, Dave Clark also lost his life in a similar incident

Man Killed By Herd of Charging Cows in England — The Country's Second Fatal Attack in 10 Days

Dave Clark, the second man to die after a herd of cows charged at him

A man in his 50s died after authorities said a herd of cows charged at him in a field in England last Monday — marking the second time in 10 days that a fatality of this manner has occurred in the country.

Local police announced in a press release that they received a report on Sept. 21 of a man in his 50s who had been injured by a herd of charging cows. Though he was treated by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was later identified as Dave Clark by the Richmond School in North Yorkshire, where he worked for nearly 25 years.

"Dave was the 'heart and soul' of Richmond School. He was an enormous character, a brilliant school leader and simply a lovely man who enriched the life [sic] of everyone he came into contact with, just by being himself and doing what he did every day," the school said in a statement.

"Our students and their parents have been lucky to have known and been helped by him. We have been privileged as a staff to have worked with him and will continue working in the same way in his memory," they added.

Clark's death came just 10 days after that of Malcolm Flynn, who died in a similar manner just 70 miles away in Northumbria.

Flynn, 72, died on Sept. 11 after a herd of cows charged at him while he was taking a walk just before noon near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland, authorities said.

Northumbria Police said they arrived at the scene after receiving a report that Flynn had been "seriously injured after he was charged by cows."

In a statement on Twitter, the police department announced that they have launched an "urgent witness appeal" following Flynn's death in hopes of learning more information about the fatal encounter.

"We've already spoken to a number of witnesses but are still trying to trace a number of people we think could assist - so please get in touch," they wrote on Twitter Friday.

Though the incident occurred in early September, it wasn't until Friday that authorities addressed it publicly, announcing that Flynn had died from his injuries and an investigation was being launched. He died at the scene, the BBC reported.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we're trying to trace a number of witnesses who were believed to be in the area at the time," the police department wrote.

So far, authorities have gathered that Flynn and his walking partner encountered several people on their walk both before and after the cows charged, according to ABC News.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman 'Violently' Attacked By Bison After Approaching Calf — But Saved By Her Pants Falling Off

They are currently looking for witnesses that include a white male with gray hair and a gray beard walking a dog, a male and female — believed to be in their forties — who spoke to the pair before they entered the field, a group of four walkers who spoke with Flynn's walking partner after the incident and alerted the cows' farmer, and another male who entered the field in an attempt to distract the cows during the incident, the outlet reported.

"Our thoughts are with Malcolm’s family as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one in what was a shocking & tragic incident," the police added in their statement on Twitter.