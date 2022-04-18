2 Men Dead, 2 Others in Critical Condition After Boat Capsizes in Long Island Sound
Strong winds and cold waters led to the deaths of two men who were boating in Long Island Sound over the weekend.
In a statement, Stamford Fire Department in Connecticut said they received a call about a small boat in distress near Shippan Point in Stamford on Easter Sunday.
The department sent out 22 firefighters, including on-duty SCUBA divers, in response to the call, while the Stamford Marine Division, Stamford Police Department and other agencies also joined the rescue effort.
According to Stamford Fire, the 12-foot boat had trouble returning to shore "due to strong northwesterly winds and rough seas," which were carrying them further out into the water.
"The boat was being carried by the tide and wind away from Stamford when the last cell phone call was made to a family member from one of those onboard the small vessel," the department said.
Measures to locate the boat were hampered by a language barrier and conflicting reports about the vessel's last known location, the department explained.
Rescue teams eventually used cellular tracking software, and the phone number of one of the boat's occupants, to give them an approximate location. Fire and police teams moved to the area thanks to the software and found items of the boat floating in the water.
A short time later, they spotted four men in 4-foot swells.
Two of the men were semi-responsive after being found, while two others were unconscious and unresponsive.
According to Stamford Fire, all four were taken to nearby hospitals, but one was declared dead after "lengthy life-saving efforts" were made.
On Twitter, Stamford Fire later confirmed a second man had died.
"We are saddened to report one additional fatality from this morning's water rescue on Long Island Sound. 2 deceased, 2 in critical, but stable condition," they said on Sunday morning.
The department said the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Conservation Police are investigating the accident.