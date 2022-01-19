At Least 2 Marines Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Crash in North Carolina
At least two U.S. Marines are dead and two others hospitalized after a military truck crashed in North Carolina on Wednesday.
The accident occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. Highway 210 and U.S. Route 17, WRAL reported. The Marines were traveling from Jacksonville's Camp Lejeune.
A North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson told the outlet that it's believed the crash occurred when the driver attempted to make a right turn too quickly and overturned.
The truck weighed seven tons and held 19 Marines at the time of the accident, WECT reported.
At least two victims were taken to local hospitals, Sgt. Devin Rich of the Highway Patrol told the station.
Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, wrote on social media that he and wife Susan "are praying for the families of the Marines who were tragically killed in an accident at Camp Lejeune, & we are praying for the full recovery of the Marines who were injured."
"God Bless our service members who put their lives at risk every day to protect our nation," he added.
Representatives for Camp Lejeune and the North Carolina Highway Patrol did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune.
"We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG," the group said in a post on social media Wednesday. "We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available."
"We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident. More information will be posted here as it becomes available," they added in a later update.
Camp Lejeune is a 246-square-mile military training facility that opened in 1941.