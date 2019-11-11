2 Killed After Speeding Porsche Crashes Into Second Story of New Jersey Building

Two New Jersey men were killed on Sunday after their Porsche lost control, struck an embankment and went airborne, lodging itself into the second story of a commercial building.

Braden DeMartin, 22, was driving the red 2010 Porsche Boxster convertible just after 6 a.m. when the accident occurred, the Toms River Police Department said in a press release.

The vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it lost control and hit a center median, according to authorities. It then continued north and struck an embankment, which sent it airborne and plunging into a building at 1466 Hooper Ave., police said.

Both DeMartin and his passenger, 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The building — which houses Exit Realty Elite, as well as three other businesses — was unoccupied at the time of the crash, NJ.com reported.

Photos from the scene show the Porsche lodged in the building’s second story, having left a gaping hole with crumbling brick surrounding it.

RELATED: 4 High School Students Killed in Texas Car Crash That Also Injured 3: ‘We Grieve Together’

A friend told NJ.com that DeMartin and Foley attended the same high school and were frequently seen skateboarding together.

“[Foley] was the nicest kid I’ve ever met,” Nicholas McConnell told the outlet. “Always laughing, smiling, joking, no matter what.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart Breaks Silence After Official Report Reveals He Wasn’t Wearing Seatbelt in Car Crash

Foley worked as an electrician, while DeMartin was a recent graduate of Rowan University, where he earned a degree in bioformatics.

“Braden was the funniest, nicest, greatest person I’ve ever met. He’d do anything for anyone. I could never stay mad at him for longer than an hour,” girlfriend Kristen Aguiar told NJ.com.

The building into which the Porsche crashed was deemed unsafe by Toms River Building Inspector John Gerrity, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officers Robert Westfall, David Bartoshek and Mark Nater.