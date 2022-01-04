5-Year-Old Georgia Boy and 7-Year-Old Girl in Tennessee Killed by Falling Trees amid Winter Storm

A 5-year-old boy, identified by family as Zachariah Jackson, died after a tree landed on his home in Georgia on Monday

Two children were killed in separate incidents involving fallen trees as a major winter storm swept through the Southern U.S.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Monday in Decatur, Georgia, fire crews told NBC affiliate WXIA that a 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree smashed into his home. Family members identified the boy as Zachariah Jackson.

A fire spokesperson told Fox affiliate WAGA that when crews arrived, they found a downed tree in the middle of the home and heard the boy's mother screaming.

Authorities were able to rescue Zachariah's mother, who did not appear to be seriously harmed and denied medical treatment, per the outlet.

According to WXIA, loved ones described the young boy as an "absolute sweetheart" who was "the light of everybody's life."

"This is a tough one," Dekalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels told the outlet. "This is mother nature, unfortunately. One of those things that are unforeseen."

He added, "We've been receiving a lot of rain in the past week or so and the ground's just soft and with the high winds, it's just a recipe for trees being down."

Dekalb County Fire Rescue, which is investigating, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nearly 200 miles away in Townsend, Tennessee, a 7-year-old girl was also killed after a tree fell on a home.

According to NBC News, the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. local time at a vacation rental property at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The girl's body was found in a bedroom. Authorities are withholding the name of the victim pending investigation.

WBIR reported that due to heavy snow, rescue crews including the Blount County Sheriff's Office and Townsend Fire Department, responded to multiple incidents of fallen trees and rockslides in the area around the same time.

It has not yet been determined if the winter weather caused the tree to fall, according to ABC affiliate WATE.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The winter storm, which also swept through the Mid-Atlantic, caused a series of crashes and closures.

Three people were killed in Montgomery County, Maryland, when an SUV and a snowplow collided after the area was hit by over a foot of snow in the storm, according to NBC Washington. Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene, officials told the outlet.

In Virginia, a snowstorm caused extreme delays on Interstate 95. As a result of a highway closure in both directions due to multiple crashes, many people were stuck in standstill traffic for over 15 hours, spending the night in their vehicles, including Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.