The pilot and his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to a Harris County official

2 Injured After Small Plane Crashes Into Trees and Light Pole in Houston Neighborhood

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in front of a Houston home "out of the blue" early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department in Houston confirmed in a social media post that they responded to the crash, which occurred on the 15700 block of Boulder Oaks Drive.

According to Ted Heap with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, "residents reported hearing a large boom shortly before 2 a.m."

When they went outside, the residents discovered that a small plane "had crashed through some trees and a light pole before coming to rest in the front yard" of the Houston residence — an incident Heap said happened "out of the blue."

Image zoom The plane crash Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair Fire Department

Image zoom The plane crash Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair Fire Department

Fire officials said one patient — who was the pilot, according to CBS affiliate KHOU — was trapped inside the single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee and had to be extricated by rescue crews.

Heap also noted that both people on board — the pilot and his passenger — sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by Cy-Fair Fire Department's EMS to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Despite crashing in a residential neighborhood, none of the homes were damaged, according to Heap.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

Image zoom The plane crash site Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair Fire Department

Flight and registration records obtained by KHOU indicated that the plane left an airport in Tyler and was on its way to Sugar Land when it began to lose altitude over Harris County.

The pilot reportedly noted he was at 7,000 feet when the aircraft — which belongs to a flight school and plane rental company out of Sugar Land airport — lost power and he called for help, according to KHOU.