2 Illinois Teens on Spring Break Killed Sledding in Colorado

Two teenage boys from Illinois are dead following a tandem sledding accident in Breckenridge, Colorado over the weekend.

Authorities responded to the scene at Copper Mountain ski resort shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and found the 17-year-old and 18-year-old unresponsive, stated the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The teenagers, who were on spring break vacation, were aboard the sled when it "launched off a large snowbank" at the bottom of the half pipe, the sheriff's office said.

"The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt force trauma," the agency added on Facebook.

A spokeswoman for the Summit County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional information regarding the incident.

The teens' school district in Illinois identified the victims as Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, reported CBS News.

Copper Mountain. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tragically, the pair could not be revived by first responders, the sheriff's department continued in its release and died at the scene.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

According to CBS News, the boys were riding a plastic sled, which is not allowed on the runs, and were there after the resort had closed for the day.

Both Bazzell and Fehr were seniors at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois, a small town about two hours southwest of Chicago, reported CNN.

"Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people," Paula Crane, superintendent of Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8, told CNN. "They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district. The Prairie Central Community continues to mourn their loss, and will support their families, our staff members, and our students throughout the grieving process."

The Summit County Coroner's Office is now investigating the accident and the cause and manner of their deaths.