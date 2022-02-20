2 Helicopter Passengers in Stable Condition After Crash in Miami Beach

According to a statement from the Miami Beach Police Department, two of the three helicopter passengers are in "stable condition" after being transported to the nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street," the MBPD announced. "Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies."

Police shut down two blocks around the beach and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was called to the scene to investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board. The circumstances around the crash are currently "unknown," according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the FAA.

Graham Howell, a beachgoer who was on vacation from Nashville at the time, described the crash as "very scary." He detailed the experience on Twitter, writing that he "thought it was going to come down on us until we realized it was even closer to another group of people. Seemed like the pilot was doing his best to avoid the folks in the water."