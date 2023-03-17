2 Florida Hikers Found Dead, 1 Survives, After Flash Flood in Popular Utah Slot Canyon

The victims, Jeffrey Watson and William Romaniello, worked together at Orthopaedic Medical Group in Tampa Bay

By
Published on March 17, 2023 04:38 PM
Buckskin Gulch
Buckskin Gulch. Photo: Getty

A pair of hikers died near the Utah-Arizona border after they were caught in a flash flood over the weekend.

Jeffrey Watson, and William Romaniello were on a multi-day hike from Wire Pass to Lees Ferry through Buckskin Gulch — "the longest slot canyon in North America, and a very popular hike," according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office — when the flood hit Saturday morning, authorities said in a statement. The two men, who were found dead, set off on the trek with Ed Smith, who survived.

All three were experienced hikers who worked together at Tampa Bay's Orthopaedic Medical Group, according to The New York Times.

The group was reported missing on Monday, the day after the trip was supposed to end, after having "no contact with their families" during the hike, according to the sheriff's office.

Buckskin Gulch
Buckskin Gulch. Getty

Smith, the lone survivor, said he and Watson escaped the floodwaters, but were unable to locate Romaniello, according to the sheriff's office.

Watson, who suffered a leg injury in the flood, said he and Smith became separated while Smith went looking for help.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bill Romaniello, 2 Hikers Killed by Floodwater in Utah Canyon Leave 'Monumental Void,' Say Friends
William “Bill” Romaniello. Northville Fire Department/Facebook

Rescuers from KCSO's search and rescue team located Smith alive on Monday, and brought him to safety via helicopter.

Romaniello's body was found later that night near the Middle Route area, the sheriff's office said. Watson's body was recovered less than 4 miles across the Arizona border the next day.

Search and rescue crews received numerous other distress signals while searching for the missing men, including a group of four hikers seeking rescue in the canyon.

During the operation, a hiker told officials that he had found Watson's body the day prior. However, officials were unable to reach the body until Wednesday afternoon.

The Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay paid tribute to the colleagues on Thursday, describing Watson and Romaniello as "two pillars of the practice" with "incredible" legacies.

Their deaths leave "a monumental void in the hearts of everyone that knew them," the practice added.

"Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay family would like to thank the community for the prayers and perpetual hope of positivity over the last few days," the practice said.

Watson was a surgeon at OMGTB, according to his biography on the practice's website. He previously served as Chief of Orthopaedics at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and co-founded the Tampa Sports Academy.

Romaniello was the Director of Business Development at OMGTB, having joined the practice in 2015. He helped build the practice's sports medicine program, and enjoyed watching sport in his free time as well.

Additionally, he was an EMT at the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company in Connecticut for over a decade before moving to Florida.

"He was a compassionate and competent provider who greeted everyone with a giant smile," the department wrote in a tribute. "Godspeed brother. We will miss you. Thanks for keeping our community safe."

Updated by
Related Articles
Mt. San Gorgonio reflects its snowy peaks in the San Jacinto River along Nuevo Road in Nuevo City. The Riverside County Flood Control is pursuing plans to allow a housing development in the adjacent agriculture fields and flood plain in Nuevo City. Conservationists fear that adding track homes along the San Jacinto River will destroy endangered species. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Teens 'Convinced' They Were 'Going to Die' While They Were Lost in California Snowstorm for Days
2 Backcountry Skiers Dead in Colorado Avalanche
2 Backcountry Skiers Found Dead Under Debris, Snowmobiler Missing in Separate Colorado Avalanches
Jerilyn L. Smith
Foot Found Washed Ashore a Year Ago Identified as Belonging to Woman Who Went Missing in 2018
Joshua JJ Rowland missing toddler found
Fla. Boy, 2, Who Wandered Away from Home Is Found Safe After Intense Search: 'Miracles Do Happen'
Zachary Zernik, Hiker Who Was Missing for Over a Week Found Dead in California
Missing 22-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead in Calif. Wilderness Park: 'The Family Is Extremely Grieved'
Ruth Woroniecki
Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place
Anna Nuno
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Search for Julian Sands Continues as Rescuers Try to Track His Movements Using His Cellphone
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Hunting Mushroom in Calif. Woods
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
2 Snowmobile Riders Killed in Colorado Avalanche.Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center
2 Snowmobile Riders Buried and Killed in Colorado Avalanche
Los Angeles
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Utah Skier Found Dead After Going Missing
Expert Utah Skier, 37, Found Dead One Day After Going Missing at Mountain Resort
Aconcagua from the base in Argentina
Mountaineer Has Leg Amputated After Fall at 20,000 Feet on Highest Mountain in Americas
base jumper hits cliff Moab
Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff
SPRINGDALE, UT - MAY 14: A sign hangs at the entrance to Zion National Park on May 14, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening yesterday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Woman Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip in Zion National Park with Husband