2 Flight Nurses, Including Wife of Retired Fire Chief, Among Victims of San Diego Plane Crash

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department previously confirmed that there were no survivors of a small plane crash that took place on Monday evening

Two flight nurses have been identified by their communities as victims of Monday's deadly plane crash in San Diego Country.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the small plane was on its way to Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego County when it crashed just after 7 p.m. local time. There were no survivors.

An initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration stated that there were two flight crew members and two passengers aboard the Learjet 35 aircraft at the time of the fatal crash.

Although authorities have yet to release the names of the victims, sources told local CBS affiliate KFMB that two pilots and two nurses were killed in the crash.

One of the flight nurses was identified as Tina Ward, the wife of former Oceanside Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Ward, who retired in November, according to a social media post from The Oceanside Firefighters Association.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Oceanside Fire Department and their fire family would like to extend our deepest condolences to our recently retired Chief Ward, his family, and all family and friends of the Aeromedevac flight crew N88OZ," they wrote in a post on Tuesday, alongside a series of images of Tina and her husband.

Aeromedevac is an air ambulance company based in El Cajon, the San Diego suburb where the crash took place, according to NBC News.

"Chief Ward's wife Tina, was a flight nurse on board of the aircraft that crashed last night in El Cajon," the post continued. "We are shocked and saddened by this devastating news and are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Laurie Gentz was also identified as a victim of the crash, according to the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics.

"The IAEP extends sincere condolences for the devastating and sudden loss of Local 162 President Laurie Gentz, her fellow passengers and the Learjet flight crew early this morning," they wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. "President Gentz will be greatly missed by all who knew her and all who benefit from her selfless contributions to organized labor in the Greater San Diego area."

The post included an image of Gentz standing with three other individuals, one of whom appeared to be Tina Ward. (The same photo was also included in The Oceanside Firefighters Association's post mourning Ward's death.)

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gentz worked as a flight nurse for Flight Nurse at Aeromedevac.

The company went on to release a statement on social media Wednesday, writing "with a heavy heart we mourn the lives of our friends and our family."

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt previously said that the plane, a Learjet 35 business jet, initially departed from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, reported FOX affiliate KSWB-TV.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is also investigating the crash, the pilot "requested a change" to their landing while the plane made its approach to the small airport at Gillespie Field. Shortly after the plane received clearance from Air Control to land, the aircraft "crashed into a residential area about 1.4 miles from the approach end of the runway."

More information about the victims is expected to be released in the coming days by the medical examiner's office.