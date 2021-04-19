2 'Experienced' Skydivers Killed in Separate Accidents in California and Pennsylvania

An unidentified woman in California died, as did 74-year-old Ed Harney of New Jersey

Two people both said to be "experienced" skydivers were killed in separate skydiving incidents over the weekend, one at a beleaguered facility in California and the other in Pennsylvania.

A woman died on Saturday afternoon after her parachutes apparently tangled following a jump from Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, California, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sandra Mendez confirms to PEOPLE.

Mendez says the woman, who has not been identified, was an "apparently very experienced" skydiver whose primary parachute seemed to have gotten tangled with her backup parachute.

"What was reported to us from someone who witnessed the [incident] was that the chute failed to fully open as she was coming down and it was heavily tangled around her," the sheriff's office told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, across the country in Pennsylvania, 74-year-old Ed Harney was killed in a similar incident on Sunday morning, LehighValleyLive.com reported.

Harney, who was from Paramus, New Jersey, jumped from Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center in East Stroudsburg, according to ABC affiliate WNEP.

Authorities told the outlet that Harney's parachute did open, but became separated from him, leading him to crash in a wooded area.

His friends reportedly told police that he was an experienced skydiver.

"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet," Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac told WNEP.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating both accidents.

"FAA investigations of solo skydiving accidents and incidents are limited to inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft. The FAA does not investigate to determine the cause of the event," the agency said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Sky's the Limit responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for Lodi told PEOPLE it has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

Skydive Lodi Parachute Center has made headlines in recent years for a string of similar accidents; 22 people have died at the facility since 1981, according to the Sacramento Bee and the San Francisco Chronicle.