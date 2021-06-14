2 'Beloved' Employees Among 3 Killed After Car Crashes into Penn. Plasma Donation Center

Biomat USA employees Parveena Abdul and Laura Meneski were killed, along with Ronald K. Morgan, who was inside the vehicle, according to officials

Tragedy struck a Pennsylvania plasma donation center over the weekend when authorities say a car crashed into the building, ultimately killing three people.

The fatal incident unfolded on Saturday at a Biomat USA building in Manchester, which is a neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Grifols Plasma - which manages Biomat USA - confirmed in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE, that two of the victims in the crash were their employees.

The pair was later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office as Parveena Begum Abdul, 55, of Clairton, and Laura Elaine Meneski, 35, of Pittsburgh, PEOPLE confirmed.

A third person, Ronald K. Morgan, 50, of McKeesport, was also killed in the crash, according to the medical examiner's report. Morgan was said to have been inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but it is unclear if he was driving.

"We are deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic incident at our Pittsburgh plasma donor center," Grifols Plasma said in their statement. "The safety of our employees and donors is always our first priority."

"Two of our beloved employees lost their lives and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones," the statement continued. "We are grateful to the first responders and our employees who acted quickly to prevent any additional injuries. Biomat USA is cooperating with the local authorities as the investigation continues."

Officials with Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed in a press release on Facebook that the incident unfolded just after 11:30 a.m.

First responders arrived at the scene to find a vehicle that had driven into the building while approximately 10 employees and five donors were inside, according to authorities.

Officials said they also observed heavy smoke coming from a fire that had broken out and occupants leaving the damaged structure.

A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) notification was ultimately issued by authorities due to "the severity of the damage and unknown amount of entrapped victims," according to the release.

A witness later told officials that the vehicle - which was reported to be a red Hyundai Sante Fe - was traveling at least 100 mph when it crashed into the building, according to the Post-Gazette.

Along with the three fatalities, Pittsburgh Public Safety said a fourth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A medic from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and two Pittsburgh Firefighters were also treated for minor smoke inhalation.

At this time, the fourth person's condition remains unknown. It is also unclear who was driving the vehicle and if speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

In the wake of the tragedy, Vlasta Hakes, a spokeswoman for Biomat USA, told the Post-Gazette that Abdul and Meneski worked as medical specialists who helped with donor screenings and physicals.

"It's an absolute [sic] tragic incident. We're still trying to process it and are supporting our teams as much as we can," Hakes told the outlet, adding that grief counselors would be available to other employees at the center, which has temporarily closed.

Hakes also noted that the victims' families were notified by local Biomat workers and that corporate leaders were on their way to Pittsburgh to help manage the heartbreaking situation.