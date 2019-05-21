2 Die in Airline’s Second Fatal Alaska Floatplane Crash in a Week

Image zoom May 13 Taquan Air crash RYAN SINKEY/AFP/Getty

Two people were killed in a floatplane crash in Alaska Monday in what was the second fatal accident involving a Taquan Air plane in a week.

The craft’s pilot and lone passenger died after the Beaver floatplane, which was operated by Taquan Air, crashed into Metlakatla Harbor around 4 p.m., Ketchikan Gateway Borough spokesperson Deanna Thomas said in a news release.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the names of the victims have not yet been made public.

Thomas said 15 members of the Metlakatla Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, as did two Coast Guard Station Ketchikan response boats, a Jayhawk helicopter and a 26-foot rescue boat holding eight volunteers from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Good Samaritans brought the plane back to shore, the release said.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 People Killed After Plane Crashes Into California Home: ‘It Felt Like a Bomb,’ Says Neighbor

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement it is investigating the cause of the crash, and that it was a commuter flight.

The accident occurred just one week after a Taquan Air Beaver sightseeing floatplane collided mid-air with another plane on May 13, killing six people near Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship destination.

RELATED: 5 Dead and 10 Injured After 2 Floatplanes Carrying Cruise Ship Passengers Collide in Alaska

Both planes were carrying passengers from the cruise ship Royal Princess and pilots when they crashed, Princess Cruises spokeswoman Alivia Owyoung told PEOPLE.

One of the Beaver’s four passengers was killed, while five people died aboard a de Havilland Otter DHC-3, which held 10 guests and a pilot.

Ten people were injured, according to the Associated Press.

“We are deeply saddened by to report this news and our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and the families of those impacted by today’s accident,” Owyoung said. “Princess Cruises is extending its full support to traveling companions of the guests involved.”

Monday’s crash occurred about 14 miles away from Ketchikan.

Spokespersons for Taquan Air did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.