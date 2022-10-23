A small plane crashed into a Keene, New Hampshire apartment building on Friday, killing both people onboard the aircraft.

The Keene Fire Department was dispatched at around 6:48 p.m. near the Keene Dillant–Hopkins Airport, where the plane crashed into the multifamily building's attached garage and ignited a fire that quickly escalated to 3-alarm status, according to a news release from the city.

Keene Police Department notified the two victims' families of the deaths Friday evening. "The City expresses sympathy for the people who lost their lives in this tragic accident and for their families and loved ones," Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon shared in a statement.

Although the four-unit building's eight adult residents were all home at the time of the incident, none were injured. However, "all were displaced from their homes due to the extent of the damage," and the Red Cross is helping relocate them, according to the release.

The crash near Hope Chapel took place shortly after takeoff from the nearby airport and resulted in damage to 20 percent of the two-story building, which will remain vacant pending further inspection. Multiple county fire departments responded, and the fire was declared out at 8:47 p.m., officials said.

Monadnock Aviation, the company that owns the plane, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), New Hampshire Department of Transportation (DOT) and National Transportation Safety Board and (NTSB) responded to the crash, and NTSB is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains unknown.